Volunteers prepare for Thanksgiving feasts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Most of Wednesday’s travel was families and friends heading somewhere for Thanksgiving. While some of those feasts will be at home, volunteers are preparing Thanksgiving meals for neighbors in need or those that just want some company.

Thanksgiving day is usually for food, football and putting your feet up, but for volunteers across the Key City, their work is just getting started.

“We’re just getting everything prepped and ready to go,” said Veterans Service Office’s Marcus Romero.

The Taylor County Veterans Service Office is preparing for one mission of a meal.

“It’s always good to just have people come together on Thanksgiving Day,” Romero says.

Operation Thanksgiving serves hundreds every year, and the annual feast needs a lot of manpower, but luckily there are plenty ready to help.

“A lot of people have been doing this for years,” Romero says. “They know, we don’t even have to call, they know when to show up and where. That makes it a lot easier on us.”

Across town on South 27th Street, an Abilene eatery is having similar success finding turkey day help.

“I have usually about 120 to 140 volunteers,” says Amy Graven, owner of Lucy’s Big Burgers.

Lucy’s Big Burgers closed its doors early Wednesday to start working on its eighth annual dinner, where more than 50 turkeys with all the fixings will be served.

Graven still remembers how the tradition started.

“We had just bought the place, had it for about a month, and the Lord laid it on my heart that, ‘I’ve given you a building, I want you to feed my people,'” Graven says.

Now, she’s answering a higher calling by bringing home-cooking to her community.

“Everybody that walks through the doors to eat, we want them to feel as much as close to home as possible,” Graven says.

So wherever you are on Thanksgiving, there are plenty of tables with a seat open for you, rain or shine.

“I just keep praying and asking the Lord, ‘Between the 11 and 2 hours, let the rain not be at this building,'” Graven says.

Operation Thanksgiving is from 11-1 and the lunch at Lucy’s is from 11-2.