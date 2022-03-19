CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Volunteers from all over have been donating time and goods to Eastland County, while the Eastland Complex fires continue into the weekend. Saturday morning, volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) served breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon.

Volunteers with SBTC Disaster Relief are expected to serve around 100 hot meals twice per day, as needed.

The crew of volunteers will also be assisting in Eastland, to support firefighters at a base camp and provide a cooling trailer.

SBTC Disaster Relief said it is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide the mass feeding.

This crew is made up of more than 6,000 trained volunteers. Click here to inquire about volunteering.

The Eastern Complex includes initial fires as follows:

Kidd Fire – Magnum, TX – 34,000 acres, 15% contained

Oak Mott Fire – Rising Star, TX – 6,000 acres, 50% contained

Wheat Field Fire – Cisco, TX – 5,000 acres, 25% contained

Walling Fire – Atwell, TX – 383 acres, 100% contained

As of 9:00 Saturday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the Eastland Complex to cover more than 45,000 acres, with 15% containment.