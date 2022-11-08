ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene voters approved a new fire station on Election Day Tuesday, to be built in the far south side of the city.

The ordinance passed in a 70% to 30% vote during the November 8 election.

City of Abilene Proposition A

The issuance of $8 million tax bonds by the City of Abilene, Texas for constructing and equipping public safety facilities for the Abilene Fire Department, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon

Abilene Fire Department’s (AFD) Chief Cande Flores told KTAB/KRBC, back in July, that Fire Station No. 9 had been in talks for about seven years.

Reasoning behind the new fire station stems from lowering response times to the far south and Wylie areas of Abilene. Chief Flores said the nationwide standard response times should be around five minutes or less.

The new fire station would be located on city-owned property on the Lake Kirby side of FM 707, towards Tuscola.

Fire Station No. 9 is slated to manned with a full staff, new equipment, and has an attached price tag of about $8 million.

