ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees approved an upcoming bond election Monday evening. Come November, voters will be able to choose to pass or fail a 3-part bond package with a $269 million price tag.

According to a press release, “Texas school districts do not receive state funding for renovating or building new schools. Instead, they must receive funds through school bond elections.”

A bond to be voted on Tuesday, November 7, will go over a $269 million package in three sections.

Proposition A, $234 million:

High School Expansion

New Elementary School

East Intermediate Expansion

Safety and Security

New Buses and Transportation

Campus Renovations

Paving Improvements

District-Wide Equipment

Proposition B, $29 million:

New Community Event Center

Proposition C, $6 million:

Student & Teacher Technology Devices

Early voting beings Monday, October 23 and will last through Friday, November 3. Election day is Tuesday, November 7.