ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees approved an upcoming bond election Monday evening. Come November, voters will be able to choose to pass or fail a 3-part bond package with a $269 million price tag.
According to a press release, “Texas school districts do not receive state funding for renovating or building new schools. Instead, they must receive funds through school bond elections.”
A bond to be voted on Tuesday, November 7, will go over a $269 million package in three sections.
Proposition A, $234 million:
- High School Expansion
- New Elementary School
- East Intermediate Expansion
- Safety and Security
- New Buses and Transportation
- Campus Renovations
- Paving Improvements
- District-Wide Equipment
Proposition B, $29 million:
- New Community Event Center
Proposition C, $6 million:
- Student & Teacher Technology Devices
Early voting beings Monday, October 23 and will last through Friday, November 3. Election day is Tuesday, November 7.