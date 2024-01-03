Wednesday, January 3rd 2024

Summary: Temperatures are staying below average over the next couple of days with rain chances to close out the first week of the year as possibilities increase for rain drying up heading into the halfway point of the month. This weekend temperatures continue to increase with breezy winds heading into next week with two cold fronts bringing the chance for severe weather out towards the southeast near the Brazos valley.

Today: Mostly cloudy start with areas of patchy fog, partly sunny skies expected as cloud cover decreases. High Temperature:° Winds: WNW>S 5 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with skies clearing overnight with areas of patchy fog building overnight. Low Temperature:° Winds: SSE 5 MPH