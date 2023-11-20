Monday, November, 20th:

A cold front is currently just west of the city of Abilene, temperatures already dropping ahead and behind the front but we are still expected to get into the mid 60’s this afternoon thanks to clearing behind the front.

Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest behind the front with winds around 15-20 miles per hour gusting up to 25-30 miles per hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper to lower 40’s with winds still gusting up to 20-25 miles per hour with party cloudy skies.