Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Summary: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures at seasonal and winds on the more breezy side. Heading into tonight out ahead of a warm front expect a surge in moisture, humidity and cloud cover as a warm front rolls through. Some drizzle increasing to light rain showers ahead of the front as it pushes north into the big country by early commute hours. Temperatures climb as skies clear into Thursday afternoon with a cold front Thursday night and another front early Friday brining temperatures down to seasonal and below average. Temperatures stay consistently into the 60 by the weekend with a week cold front by Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining seasonal with breezy winds. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance to see some drizzle. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH