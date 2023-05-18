Thursday, May 18th, 2023

Summary: A dry-line will initiate a few storms out west then move out towards the east with storm motion moving northeast. This will bring the chance for severe storms later today. As we move into Friday another chance for storms along a cold front, then things will calm down for the weekend but pick back up with temperatures and rain chances next week.

Today: Sunny with a few storms beginning to bubble up into the evening hours and moving out towers the northeast. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm night with a light breeze. Low Temperature:68° Winds: S>NNE 10-15 MPH