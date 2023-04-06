Thursday, April 6th, 2023

Summary: A few days left to reign in those rain chances to the big country, however, that chance is slim at best. The gulf coast is seeing a trailing line of showers; likely prompting a few flood warnings. So if you have plans to move out towards the south make sure you grab an umbrella. Heading into Easter Sunday, southerly winds will return allowing for warmer weather with an increase in humidity.

Today: Mostly cloudy and clearing through the afternoon allowing for the temperatures to rise, with a few showers possible heading towards the heartland. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NE 10-15 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after 11 pm. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: ENE 10-15 G 25 MPH