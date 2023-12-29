Friday, December 29th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are freezing around the big country so grab the cup of coffee on the way out. Temperatures rise to a seasonal upper 50’s thanks to surface high pressure. Temperatures will continue to rise before a cold front moves in by NYE and bring below average temperatures to start the new year with a rain chance coming in on the second day of the year.

Today: Patchy frost with freezing temperatures to greet you as a high pressure bring temperatures back to seasonal. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear night with freezing low temperatures. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: NW 5 MPH