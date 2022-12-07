Temperatures today will be a just a little cooler today with showers moving through the area. There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms today throughout the Big Country region. We are looking to stay above average temperature wise through the weekend into the start of next week. However, we are expecting another cold front to move through the region on Tuesday of next week. Winds will stay light out of the southeast the next couple of days then shifting to a more northerly flow this weekend bringing those temperatures down a few degrees.