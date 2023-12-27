Wednesday, December 27th, 2023

Summary: A week of temperatures hovering over the freezing point as temperatures plummet overnight. A series of surface fronts out ahead of a cut-off low pressure will keep winds out of the northwest as winds shift back out of the south heading into Saturday with temperatures building us up before bringing us back down for the new year!

Today: Freezing cold start with areas of patchy frost. Temperatures will stay below average with a few upper level clouds by later this evening. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies tonight with calm winds will provide for a cold night with temperatures once again below freezing. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: N>W 5-10 MPH