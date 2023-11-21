Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

Summary: Happy Tuesday and cold front day! A Cold front will extend south and is expected to clear cloud cover and keep the cold lingering today. Below average temperatures for today with a small warming trend into the Thanksgiving holiday. A buy one get one free cold front by Friday and Sunday will keep conditions cool heading into black Friday with a chance to see some isolated showers by Sunday. Winds will remain breezy out of the north pulling in dry air leading to radiational cooling meaning it’s a good idea to remember the 4 P’s as you head off to bed. Temperatures will feel seasonal into the Thanksgiving day but it will be a cool start with a 5° difference in temperatures due to wind chill.

Today: Partly cloudy with some light showers/mist/dew early in the morning with cloud cover decreasing thanks to an afternoon cold front. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 15-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies will allow for radiational cooling with a bit of a breeze remaining keeping the mornings feeling a bit chilly so remember the 4 p’s as you head of to bed; pets, plants, pipes and people. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH