Friday, November 24th, 2023

Summary: Sunny skies for now, as a cold front approaches bringing in seasonal temperatures at least for a few hours before winds shift back out of the south by tonight pulling in the cloud cover. However the front limited and stalling before getting to the heartland. Heading into tomorrow expect a chance for some light drizzle increasing to showers by Saturday evening. Temperatures will be cool as another cold front will push through Saturday night into Sunday. Expect a cold start on Cyber Monday with a warming trend through the end of the month.

Today: Sunny skies with a cold front moving in by early morning/afternoon keeping temperatures cool. Expect a seasonal day for your Black Friday holiday shopping. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE>NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a wind shift bringing southerly winds back out of the south. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH