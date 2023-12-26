Tuesday, December 26th, 2023

Summary: Cold fronts move in across the region bringing below average temperatures due to a string of cold fronts. Overnight lows flirting with freezing temperatures as we see near to seasonal temperatures through the forecast. Although we are anticipating to see a few cold fronts. None of the fronts through the first of January 2024 are expected to bring rain. We may not have gotten to the yearly average rainfall but Santa was able to bring some showers out ahead of the festive holidays. We will be watching a series of cut-off lows up ahead for the chance to see a drop in temperatures and rain chances by the middle of next week.

Today: Sunny skies with a frontal boundary pushing through by late afternoon. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S>WNW 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Clear night with temperatures falling below freezing. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: WSW 5 MPH