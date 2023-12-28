Thursday, December 28th, 2023

Summary: Waking up to mostly clear conditions with temperatures hovering around freezing giving way to patchy frost thanks to high relative humidity values. Temperatures continue to increase through Saturday with a cold front moving in by the last day of the year. Temperatures start on the cold side to start 2024 with a hard freeze with a few chances for showers into the start of next week. Overnight lows continue to mostly be near or below freezing, so don’t forget to protect the 4 p’s. People, pets, plants and pipes.

Today: Sunny skies with areas of patchy frost with a few upper level clouds by the afternoon. High Temperature: 52° Winds: W>N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, freezing cold night up ahead so remember to protect pets, pipes, plants and people. Low Temperature: 27° Winds: N 5 MPH