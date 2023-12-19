Tuesday, December 19th, 2023

Summary: If you liked yesterday, well you’re going to love today. Temperatures are still expected to be above average only this time with a slight breeze. Temperatures and cloud cover increasing right up until the Winter solstice where we have a disturbance bringing rain showers and increased cloud cover. Rain showers through Friday morning can be expected with showers leading up to Christmas eve. Then two cold fronts clear the rain and bring temperatures back down to seasonal.

Today: Partly sunny skies trading between mostly sunny skies thanks to some upper-mid-level clouds. Temperatures a few degrees above average. Light breeze by later this afternoon. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy night expected across areas of the big country. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH