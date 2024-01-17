Wednesday, January 17th, 2024

Summary: Temperatures today get above freezing with highs into the low 50’s with strong winds as a high pressure system takes over. Temperatures expected to stay above freezing tonight with a gradual increase in temperatures through Thursday before our next cold front arrives knocking temperatures into the 30’s with overnight lows below freezing. Into next week temperatures will be even warmer with rain chances beginning Sunday.

Today: Sunny, windy and above freezing as winds pull out of the south and a high pressure system takes over…for now. High Temperature: 52° Winds: S 10-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy tonight with temperatures above freezing. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: S 15-25 G 35 MPH