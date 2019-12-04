Wake-Up Weather: Another cold start to an unseasonably warm day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is cold out there this morning. Most of us are in the middle to upper 30’s. Some areas that have lower elevations such as Eastland and Brownwood are around that freezing mark. Otherwise, we are partly clear and quiet.

We will warm into the upper 60’s to near 70° today as an upper level ridge continues to ahve a grip on our area. Aweak surface high pressure system will also be in the area. It will be partly sunny as 500 Hpa vorticity and moisture is advected in the quasi zonal upper level flow.

On Thursday, temperatures will warm-up into the middle 70’s. This is because of a strengthening upper level ridge along with compressional heating ahead of another cold front. This cold front is progged to move though our area Thursday evening. Expect breezy conditions berfore and after the front on Thursday and Friday.

This cold front will be dry and will cause temperatures to cool down into the middle 50’s on Friday.

We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the middle 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.

The next chance for rain will move in on Monday of next week. A cold front Monday will help contribnute to the rain chances.

Temperatures will drop down into the middle 50’s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-15 G20 > NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday