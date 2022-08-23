FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cool, but muggy, start to Tuesday. Dew points across the Big Country this morning hanging around the upper 60s and even into the low 70s. We will see those fall throughout the afternoon but still keep them in the lower 60s, which will make things still feel a bit sticky.

Temperatures today look to hang around the 80s again for the majority of the area. A few places could dip into the 90s, but all of us should stay below average.

Below average temperatures will continue to be our trend through the rest of the week with winds staying very light.

The good news – we have a rain chance almost each day this week. The not so great news – the chances are very small.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96°

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 96°