Wake-Up Weather: Another hot and humid day with a chance for rain showers/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Radar is picking up on a few areas of passing rain showers this morning. The bulk of the activity is in the NE Big Country. Temperatures are in the upper 70’s to near 80°. It is humid. The skies are partly clear.

Today will be another hot and humid day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorm during the afternoon. Winds will be around 10-15 MPH out of the SSW. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday AM may see a few more passing showers. The afternoon will be hot and humid. Isolated rain showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Thursday will be a similar day.

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees on Friday. Friday through Sunday will see very small chances for additional rain showers and storms. The forecast will be mainly dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Heat index: 102° High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 5-10 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 94° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday