Wake-Up Weather: Another nice morning… expect a hot afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:
It sure is nice this morning. Temperatures are in the 60’s for most. Low lying areas especially river valleys will be a few degrees cooler. Expect the 50’s for those areas. Otherwise, the skies are clear for most. A few clouds have funneled into the Heartland. The winds are light.
Temperatures today will warm into the middle 90’s under sunny skies. The air will be dry, and the winds will be light.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.
Expect a hot and dry start to next week. Triple digit temperatures will likely be seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 90°
Average Low Temperature: 68°
Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.
Sunset: 8:46 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday