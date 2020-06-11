Wake-Up Weather: Another nice morning… expect a hot afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure is nice this morning. Temperatures are in the 60’s for most. Low lying areas especially river valleys will be a few degrees cooler. Expect the 50’s for those areas. Otherwise, the skies are clear for most. A few clouds have funneled into the Heartland. The winds are light.

Temperatures today will warm into the middle 90’s under sunny skies. The air will be dry, and the winds will be light.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week. Triple digit temperatures will likely be seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday