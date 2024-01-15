Monday, January 15th, 2024

Summary: Freezing cold temperatures continue with wind chills in the negatives following the Arctic front on this MLK day. Winds remain rather light with most of the area clear of winter precipitation. However, there could be areas with wintry mix on grassy/elevated surfaces near the SW Heartland thanks to some lake-effect snow! This happens when moisture from the lakes meet up with cold, dry air from the north causing some light bands of snow! (something more commonly seen in the great lakes.) We could also be looking the break records for the record low maximum. Tomorrow is much of the same, with gradual warming through Thursday before a cold front moves in bringing highs into the 50’s with overnight lows in the 20’s.

Today: Wind chill advisory as well as a winter weather advisory still in effect until 9am to 12pm Monday afternoon as winds remain light with wind chills as cold as -10°. Partly cloudy and freezing to start the morning with skies clearing through the morning. High Temperature: 25° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Overnight lows fall into the single digits with cloud cover increasing keeping temperatures near what we saw this morning, Freezing cold night with winds chills in the negatives possible. Low Temperature: 8° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH