Monday, November 6th, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine as we round of the start of the work week with temperatures close to the record high of 88°. Even warmer as some of you head off to vote by Tuesday seeing the 90’s likely returning. By Wednesday night into Thursday we can expect a decent front to bring temperatures back down to below average with rain chances along the front and into the weekend with scattered showers possible on Veteran’s day.

Today: Sunshine to start the early sunrise of 7am sharp. A few upper level clouds expected to retreat by the lunch hour towards the heartland. Still warm and breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Clear, warm and breezy night ahead with a sunset at 5:44pm. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH