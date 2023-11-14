Tuesday, November 14th, 2023

Summary: Expect cloud cover to retreat heading into today allowing for the temperatures to continue to rise as a high pressure at mid level dominates until a low pressure with a cold front moving in by Friday morning. Then by the weekend into next week we will watch for the chance to see more rain chances with a possibility of seeing something severe out east by Monday as another cold front brings cooler temperatures to the big country the week of Thanksgiving.

Today: Partly sunny to start off the morning with areas of low-lying patchy fog clearing through the early morning as we also shed cloud cover by late afternoon. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, near seasonal night with areas of patchy fog into early Wednesday morning. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: S 5 MPH