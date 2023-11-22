Summary: It was a cold start, freezing cold for some to start the middle of the work week. However, sunny side up skies will allow for temperatures to climb close to seasonal. Heading into Thanksgiving expect plenty of sunshine with some upper level clouds and temperatures at seasonal. A cold front will move in Friday and Sunday brining in a cold day to start next week with a brief warm up by Tuesday as we eye yet another cold front. A small isolate showers will be possible out ahead of the front on Saturday. Bundle up this morning and the next few mornings as you head out the door with lows anticipated in the 30’s.

Today: Sunny side up day ahead with a cold, freezing start to the morning. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WNW 5 MPH

Tonight: Clear and calm night ahead but thanks to a wind shift we’ll see warmer temperatures tonight. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SSW 5 MPH