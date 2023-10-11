Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures will continue to rise out ahead of our next cold front thanks to some compressional heating expect temperatures into the 90’s to return by tomorrow. Out ahead of the cold front winds will begin to increase with gusts up to 30mph so make sure to tie down any decorations you don’t want flying away. Behind the cold front on Friday the 13th we drop into the 70’s for a high temperature with overnight lows this weekend into the 50’s perfect for flannel and coffee lovers. Until then temperatures will rise into the low 80’s by Tuesday but not to worry as we are eyeing another cold front by the middle of next week.

Today: Partly sunny to start off the morning with cloud cover retreating following the lunch hour. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: A warm night lies ahead for the big country with mostly clear conditions with breezy winds. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 15-20 G 30 MPH