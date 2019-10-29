Wake-Up Weather: Chilly and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A stalled cold frontal boundary will remain in our area today. As a result temperatures will be below average. High’s will only top out in the low to middle 40’s. The southern counties will be a few degrees warmer. It will be a overcast day with widespread rain showers. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible just south of the front this afternoon.

Cloud cover and rain chances will hang around overnight. A strong cold front will push south on Wednesday. This will give us a 70% chance for rain and storms for the first half of the day. As the front leaves, clouds will clear and temperatures will remain in the 40’s.

High pressure from the north will settle in Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 20’s. As a result, a Freeze Watch has been issued for Thursday AM.

We return to a southerly surface flow for Friday. As a result, temperatures will warm into the 60’s for Friday.

A week cold front will come through Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50’s on Saturday. The forecast will remain dry. As we return to a southerly flow on Sunday, temperatures will warm into the 60’s. It will be in the 70’s for Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Overcast. Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. (Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible) 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 70% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. 70% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:53 A.M.

Sunset: 6:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday