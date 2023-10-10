Tuesday, October 10th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to an increase in cloud cover following the lunch hour. However, heading into Wednesday and Thursday expect temperatures to increase as cloud cover retreats and a high pressure build. Heading into Friday we have big changes, temperatures fall almost 20 degrees thanks to a cold front. Heading into next week with 70’s for an afternoon high with a solar eclipse this Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly above average with cloud cover increasing heading into the lunch hour. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Low Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15MPH