Friday, December 15th, 2023

Today: Expect areas of patchy fog early this morning with reduced visibility with moderate showers pushing eastward. Cold front sweeps rain out of the areas by the early morning through lunch hour. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal for today. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-10MPH

Tonight: Skies continue to clear overnight with calm, dry and light winds it could be possible to see some fog by dawn. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: MPH