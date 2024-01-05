Friday, January 5th, 2024

Summary: Areas of patchy fog will dissipate near the heartland by early morning. Temperatures will warm up even after a cold front pushes through thanks to clouds and rain being pushes out east. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures still below seasonal. Upper level clouds move in the early evening with a chance for drizzle/mist north of I-20. No real need for the rain gear today but keep the jacket handy as yet another cold front arrives Saturday. Up ahead into the weekend temperatures expected to rise into the 60’s before another two cold fronts move in by early next week. We are currently monitoring the potential for snow flurries (mostly north of I-20.) Here’s what we are seeing, cooler temperatures, available moisture. What we don’t know: Track of low pressure, exact type/amount of precipitation. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune the forecast.

Today: A mature cold and occluded front will push through this evening clearing out conditions and allowing for temperatures to warm. High Temperature: 56° Winds: SSW>NW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures falling to below freezing, light winds it could be possible to see frost on vehicle windshields. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH