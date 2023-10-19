Thursday, October 19th, 2023

Summary: Well it’s “cold” front day! However, you really won’t notice that much of a difference other than change in wind speed and direction. A high pressure takes on over causing temperatures to climb into the 90’s by the weekend with a tropical disturbance in the eastern pacific bringing some much needed moisture along the way, meaning cooler temperatures and increase rain chances by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune the details for you!

Today: Sunny with temperatures not that much cooler than yesterday as a high pressure moves in behind the front. High Temperature: 86° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies with winds returning out of the south by late evening. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: NNW >S 5 MPH