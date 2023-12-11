Monday, December 11th, 2023

Summary: Enjoy the sunshine and warmth because El Niño plans to make a pit stop bringing in more cloud cover and rain chances that could lead to the potential for flooding. Rain a welcome thought as December tends to be the drier month. We have more than 2″ of rain as a deficient, meaning we have a ways to go to become positive or even before the year ends. Now, luckily for us we have a cold front bringing in rain chances with 1″-2″ of rain possible.

Today: Sunny, warm and calm evening with upper level clouds increasing by later this evening. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with clouds increasing to partly cloudy overnight. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: SE 5 MPH