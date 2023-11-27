Monday, November 27th, 2023

Summary: It’s felt like a long week but it’s just the beginning, a cold snap has brought a freezing cold start, luckily for us those winds are not howling this morning. Grab the sweaters on the way out the door, it’s feeling festive this morning. Later today expect cloud cover to increase with mostly cloudy conditions tonight helping it feel slightly warmer tonight than this morning. A bit of light mist/drizzle could be possible into the heartland. Tomorrow we should expect another day like today but slightly warmer, closer to seasonal. Temperatures will spike by Thursday into the 70’s with higher humidity before a cold front arrives by December 1st ushering in cold weather and a chance for isolated showers with a seasonal feel into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny skies as you step out the door with a decent sunrise on the way as you prepare for a freezing cold start to the week. Heading into later today expect to see cloud cover increase. High Temperature: 54° Winds: ESE 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling to seasonal, winds will be rather light with temperatures for most staying above freezing. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: ESE 5 MPH