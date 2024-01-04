Thursday, January 4th, 2024

Summary: Expect cloud cover with areas of patchy dense fog (advisory for dense fog until 10am). Reducing visibility across the region with temperatures expected to remain in the 40’s thanks to a bit of drizzle through the afternoon with heavier showers starting out west and pushing east by the evening later throughout the night. Winds will be a bit strong as a front pushes through into early Friday afternoon. Until then expect temperatures to warm up by the weekend with two cold fronts bringing in the possibility to see storms in south-east Texas.

Today: Cloudy skies with areas of dense patchy fog through 10 am, drizzle, breezy winds and light showers becoming heavier by later tonight. Cooler today thanks to cloud cover and showers. High Temperature: 44° Winds: SE 5-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers coming to a close overnight into Friday with patchy fog building also overnight. Mild night up ahead with light winds. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: SW 10-15 G 20 MPH