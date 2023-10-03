Tuesday, October 3rd 2023

Summary: Partly sunny skies with a chance to see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. We can expect to see peaks of sunshine that will build instability perfect for severe storms to occur later this evening. While high resolution models show storms splitting over the key city. Not to fret, our biggest rain chance arrives Wednesday evening out ahead of our next cold fronts. Then we keep cooler temperatures around with rain chances coming to a close by the end of the weekend. Temperature swing back into the 80’s by next week.

Today: Partly sunny skies with temperatures slightly warmer than average. High Temperature 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few strong to severe storms later this evening mostly splitting around I-20. Low Temperature 72° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH