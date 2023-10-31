Tuesday, October 31st, 2023

Summary: Happy Halloween! Extra spookily cold as you make your way out the door, perhaps frost making an unwelcomed visit. Maybe your tires dinging low pressure to greet you on the roadways. Either way, prepare for another below average day ahead. Rinse and repeat to start off the month of November with a warming trend leading to warmer temperatures by the weekend. A time change, as we fall back one hour by Sunday.

Today: Frosty, cold start to your Halloween day! Might need an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off your windshield. Temperatures still below average but sunny. High Temperature: 56 ° Winds: WNW>N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Crystal clear night, as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. Low Temperature: 28 ° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH