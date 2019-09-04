Wake-Up Weather: Hot and dry weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will be unseasonably hot. The good news is the dew points will be low. Also, high temperatures today will be a little cooler than yesterday as the upper level ridge will weaken a little. The forecast remains on track as the upper level ridge axis will be the dominant weather feature today. This will give us a hot and dry day. Although the upper level high pressure system isn’t directly over us the forecast will stay dry due to lack of upper level support.

By Thursday, the upper level high takes a firm hold of our area. This will reinforce the sunny, hot, and dry weather trend. A 850 hpa thermal ridge will strengthen Thursday as well. This will drive high temperatures to near 100° through the end of the work week.

The upper level trough shows some signs of weakening over the weekend. This will cool temperatures down to the middle 90’s. Moisture will also be advected into our area from the southeast. This will raise dew point ever so slightly. The weekend forecast looks to stay dry at this point.

As we head into Tuesday, a upper level trough is forecast to move into our area. Confidence isn’t great on this situation taking place so only issuing a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday