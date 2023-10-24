Tuesday, October 24th, 2023

Summary: Cloud cover with isolated showers ending by the early afternoon then a brief clearing allowing for temperatures to continue to climb. Then, cloud cover builds back tomorrow with heavy showers leading to the potential flooding across the region. A cold front removes the cloud cover bringing back sunshine to the big country with a cold front moving into Sunday evening bringing in colder air with isolated rain chances by Monday into Tuesday (Halloween) of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers ending by early afternoon with some clearing. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with cloud cover and showers building into early Wednesday morning. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 10-15 G 25 MPH