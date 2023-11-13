Monday, November 13th, 2023

Summary: We made it to Monday with temperatures and conditions feeling a lot like November. Starting the day with scattered showers and overcast skies, as we move throughout the day those showers will push further north with a small chance north of I-20. Accumulations are still expected to be light across the region. As we move into tomorrow we will see showers ending out west with sunny skies allowing for temperature to increase into the upper 60’s by Tuesday with an increase into the mid 70’s by the back half of the week before a cold front keeps temperatures feeling great with a side of rain chances and breezy winds.

Today: Overcast skies with a few showers today mainly south of I-20, but we could see a few of those showers trickle north by early afternoon. Rain accumulations will be light as a low pressure system moves out east. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE>ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with showers ending by the late night into early Tuesday morning. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: E 5 MPH