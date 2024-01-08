Monday, January 8th, 2024

Summary: Storms arrive to start the early morning as storms push out east there will be a chance for severe storms. Mama nature will be quite busy over the next couple of days as we track our next weather makers. The first two cold fronts usher in freezing cold temperatures early Tuesday morning with feels-like temperatures into the upper teens. The first front brings in showers then clears them out. The second keeps the cold air around. However, temperatures will warm up as a high pressure builds before another cold front arrives Thursday night bringing a big drop in temperatures as a Arctic air arrives from the north.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated storms to start the day with highs likely already recorded this morning. A cold front will push through keeping temperatures into the low to mid 50’s. High Temperature: 58° Winds: WSW 20-30 G 45 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and freezing overnight as a second cold front ushers in bringing feels-like’s into the upper 10’s Tuesday. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: NW 25-30 G 50 MPH