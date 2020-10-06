Wake-Up Weather: Mild and quiet start today as the warming trend continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:10 AM the skies were clear along with a light south wind. Temperatures are mild, with most areas in the low to middle 60’s.

Expect high temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as they reach the lower 90’s. The winds will be light and variable along with sunny skies. Overnight, the winds will stay light. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and low 60’s along with a clear sky.

Temperatures will continue to be above average throughout this week. Wednesday will see temperatures reaching the low 90’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light.

Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees cooler, however temperatures will still remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures jump into the middle 90’s along with breezy southwest winds. Sunny and dry weather continues.

A cold front will move through the area Monday morning. This will cause temperatures to fall back down to near seasonal averages. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80’s along with a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks to remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday