Wednesday, November 15th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are rising thanks to a high pressure system at mid levels bringing temperatures into the mix of the 70’s. Then a cold front arrives by early morning dropping temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend into the 60’s. Breezy winds will pick up with temperatures warming up by Sunday before a cold front arrives by the afternoon into Monday with a cold Tuesday the week of Thanksgiving.

Today: Morning patchy fog burning off leaving behind plenty of sunshine as temperatures rise above average. A great day to spend outdoors this evening. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5 MPH

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear night, near seasonal temperatures and calm conditions can be expected tonight. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SSE 5 MPH