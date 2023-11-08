Wednesday, November 8th , 2023

Summary: Well, we broke a record high yesterday with a record low likely also to be set with a chance to keep the records rolling heading into later this evening. By the time we get to later this evening we will have a cold front push through with enough moisture and lift we could see some drizzle along the way with a chance for heavier to numerous showers by Thursday night. Accumulations are anticipated to be rather light less than 0.50″. Temperatures are also expected to plunge into Thursday thanks to abundant clouds and rain showers. Rebounding temperatures by Friday into the weekend as skies clear for Veteran’s day with another cold front and rain chances to start off next work week.

Today: Plenty of sunshine until later in the evening as cloud cover builds with a chance to see a new record high temperature of 92° if we can get slightly warmer. High Temperature: 91° Winds: WSW 10-15 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover will build as a cold front pushes through with a chance of drizzle and showers by early Thursday AM. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: SW>NE 5-15 MPH