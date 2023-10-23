Monday, October, 23rd 2023

Summary: Temperatures today will mostly be in the mix of the 70’s with on again off again rain showers with temperatures limited into the evening thanks to heavier showers that will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday . These two days are also they days that most can expect with the heaviest showers with the potential for severe weather into Wednesday leading to flood concerns. Then a cold front sweeps away all the rain allowing for temperatures to climb. The weekend will be nice with seasonal temperatures, breezy winds as well. Heading into next week, however, we could be looking at the coldest air of the season yet to come.

Today: Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms possible. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH