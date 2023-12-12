Tuesday, December 12th, 2023

Summary: Grab the rain gear because we have our next weather maker up to bat. We have rain chances increasing overnight with rain totals across the big country ranging from 1″-3″. Temperature will drop due to rain showers and abundant cloud cover. A cold front will move in by Friday with temperatures remaining into the 40’s with temperatures increasing into the 50’s, near seasonal. We are watching another cold front into the beginning of next week. Until then, grab the rain gear and keep it handy through the end of the week.

Today: Partly sunny with a light breeze. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-15 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle becoming showers overnight. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH