Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster over the next two couple of days following not one but two cold fronts leading to cooler temperatures. However, as the high pressure system sets up shop in the hill country for now, expect temperatures to climb. Isolated rain chances come as early as Friday behind the front. We keep rain chances into the start of the holiday week with a chance for stronger showers out east.

Today: Mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing with temperatures above average with a bit of a light breeze. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy night with warm temperatures due to cloud cover and a gusty breeze. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: S 10 G 20 MPH