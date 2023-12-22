Friday, December 22nd, 2023

Summary: Patchy fog across areas of the big country will limit visibility out the door with clouds and off burning off by the morning we can expect temperatures to climb into the 60’s-70’s for an afternoon high. We increase cloud cover and fog overnight into Saturday with spotty showers throughout the day with thunderstorms by late night as a cold front pushes through. Behind the front Sunday expect another front on Monday with conditions clearing early Christmas eve. Breezy winds will remain Saturday through Monday as temperatures will be below average on Christmas but warming up by next week.

Today: Partly cloudy skies clearing with areas of patchy fog limiting visibility. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm calm night with areas of patchy fog surrounding the big country. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 5-10 MPH