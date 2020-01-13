Wake-Up Weather: Patchy fog with chilly temps

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are ranging from the lower 30’s in the northern Big Country to the low 50’s in the southern Big Country and Heartland. We are in the middle 40’s for central areas. Patchy fog is effecting the southern half of the forecast area. We partly clear.

This afternoon will be breezy and mild. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s to near 70°. Skies will be mostly sunny for northern and central areas. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be mostly cloudy.

High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast these two will be mostly dry. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday PM.

A cold front will cool us down to the 50’s on Thursday. There will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.

Friday will warm up to the middle 70’s along with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend will be dry with yhigh temperatures in the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday