Wednesday, December 13th, 2023

Summary: Grab the rain gear, rain chances increase throughout the week with a chance for heavier showers heading into tomorrow night. Chances for flash flooding hold a marginal risk with flood concerns overnight as totals are expected to be around 1″-3″ of rain by Friday morning.

Today: Overcast skies with isolated showers with high temperatures into the upper 50’s since midnight this morning. Temperatures will stay steady with spotty showers. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SE 10-20 MPH

Tonight: Overcast skies with spotty showers as temperatures fall to the upper 40’s by midnight, Temperatures will continue to fall into the low to mid 40’s by dawn. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: ESE 10-15 G 25 MPH